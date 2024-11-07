RJ Barrett News: Solid with 23 points in loss

Barrett logged 23 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-107 loss to the Kings.

Barrett poured in 31 points against the Kings two games ago, and although he regressed in the rematch, he still had an admirable total. Barrett has averaged 25.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds after missing the first two games of the season. and he'll provide bonus production while Scottie Barnes (eye) is sidelined.