RJ Barrett News: Stays hot vs. Kings
Barrett racked up 31 points (10-26 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-11 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 131-128 overtime victory over Sacramento.
Barrett turned in his third consecutive 30-plus point performance despite knocking down only 38.5 percent of his attempts from the field. He also contributed in a big way on the glass and as a distributor, resulting in a massive night across the board for fantasy managers. Expect the offense to continue to run through Barrett until Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) and Scottie Barnes (orbital) are cleared to return.
