RJ Barrett News: Strikes for team-high 27 in win

Barrett amassed 27 points (10-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT), two rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 143-127 victory over Utah.

The 27 points led the way for the visitors as four different Toronto players scored 20 or more. Barrett has drained at least one three-pointer in 14 straight games, averaging 21.5 points, 5.4 boards, 2.7 assists and 2.0 threes over that stretch while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.