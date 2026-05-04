RJ Barrett News: Strong finish to campaign

Barrett amassed 23 points (9-25 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 43 minutes during Sunday's 114-102 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Barrett played a huge role during Toronto's seven-game playoff run, scoring at least 18 points in each contest. The star forward put together another productive campaign in 2025-26, averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 30.3 minutes per contest over 57 regular-season games. With most of the Raptors' core players under contract for 2026-27, Barrett is likely to handle a similar role next year.