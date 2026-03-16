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RJ Barrett News: Strong line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 11:06am

Barrett registered 27 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 119-108 victory over the Pistons.

Barrett has been on a heater in March. Over seven appearances in that span, he's shooting 60.0 percent from the field to go with averages of 23.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 33.7 minutes per contest.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
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