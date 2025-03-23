RJ Barrett News: Struggles from downtown in return

Barrett (rest) accumulated 18 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Sunday's 123-89 loss to the Spurs.

After missing two games with an illness and a third for rest purposes, Barrett struggled to shoot the ball from three-point land Sunday. His high rate of turnovers and poor free-throw shooting severely restrict his overall fantasy appeal in nine-category settings, as Barrett is logging 3.2 turnovers per game and shooting just 62.7 percent from the foul line since the All-Star break, but the star swingman should remain a strong producer in points leagues when available for the rebuilding Raptors in the final weeks of 2024-25. Across his last 11 appearances, Barrett has averaged 20.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.5 steals in 31.8 minutes.