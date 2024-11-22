Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett News: Surpasses 30 points as top scorer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Barrett logged 31 points (10-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 victory over the Timberwolves.

Barrett led the way for Toronto in Thursday's contest, leading all players in scoring and free throws made while also swiping a team-leading trio of steals in a well-rounded performance. Barrett has scored north of 30 points in five contests this season, including in two straight outings.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now