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RJ Barrett News: Tallies 24 points in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Barrett logged 24 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during the Raptors' 126-113 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs Saturday.

Barrett was quiet in the first quarter with just two points, but he responded by scoring nine points in the second frame and 13 in the second half to lead the Raptors in scoring. He's carrying some momentum from the tail end of the regular season, when he averaged 21.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 threes in 31.5 minutes across his eight games prior to the start of the playoffs.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
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