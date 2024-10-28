RJ Barrett News: Will make season debut Monday

Barrett (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Barrett missed the first three games of the 2024-25 regular season due to a shoulder injury sustained during training camp, but he's available to make his season debut Monday and should replace Ochai Agbaji in the starting lineup. In 32 games with the Raptors last season, Barrett averaged 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 33.5 minutes per game.