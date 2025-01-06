RJ Barrett News: Will play Monday

Barrett (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Bucks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barrett will return to action following a three-game absence due to the illness. However, coach Darko Rajakovic said that the star forward will operate under an unknown minutes restriction, according to Murphy. Barrett has appeared in only three of the club's last eight games, during which he averaged 22.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists across 32.3 minutes per contest.