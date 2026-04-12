RJ Barrett News: Will play Sunday
Barrett (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Barrett was unable to play against the Knicks on Friday due to right knee soreness, but he has been given the green light to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. In five outings since April 1, Barrett has averaged 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 threes and 0.8 blocks over 33.2 minutes per game.
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