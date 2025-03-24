RJ Barrett News: Will rest Monday

Barrett will be rested Monday against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barrett returned from a three-game absence Sunday against the Spurs, finishing with 18 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes. He'll the night off for the second leg of this back-to-back set, however, with his next chance to play coming Wednesday against the Nets. Immanuel Quickley (rest) sat out Sunday's game, but he has the green light to face the Wizards.