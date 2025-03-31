Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett News: Will rest Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 3:21pm

Barrett won't play in Tuesday's game against the Bulls due to rest, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Barrett continues to rest every other game after missing three straight in mid-March. He posted 31 points (12-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-8 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes during Sunday's 127-109 victory over the 76ers and should be back in action Thursday against the Trail Blazers.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now