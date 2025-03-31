RJ Barrett News: Will rest Tuesday

Barrett won't play in Tuesday's game against the Bulls due to rest, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Barrett continues to rest every other game after missing three straight in mid-March. He posted 31 points (12-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-8 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes during Sunday's 127-109 victory over the 76ers and should be back in action Thursday against the Trail Blazers.