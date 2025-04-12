RJ Barrett News: Won't play Sunday

Barrett (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barrett will end up resting for the final two games of the regular season, and Jamison Battle and Ochai Agbaji should continue to see increased playing time Sunday. Barrett missed 15 of the Raptors' final 32 games of the regular season, and he'll finish his first full year in Toronto averaging 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.8 steals over 32.2 minutes per game. He has two years left on his four-year, $107 million contract that he signed with the Knicks in September of 2022.