R.J. Davis News: Efficient outing in victory

Davis generated 22 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes in Saturday's 119-111 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Davis took advantage of his opportunities to produce and finished with a team-high scoring total in Saturday's game. He has generated over 20 points in four consecutive starts, ranking among his team's top two scorers in each of those contests.