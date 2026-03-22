R.J. Davis headshot

R.J. Davis News: Efficient outing in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Davis generated 22 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes in Saturday's 119-111 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Davis took advantage of his opportunities to produce and finished with a team-high scoring total in Saturday's game. He has generated over 20 points in four consecutive starts, ranking among his team's top two scorers in each of those contests.

R.J. Davis
 Free Agent
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