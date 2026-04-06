R.J. Davis News: Leads offense in playoffs defeat

Davis delivered 28 points (11-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal during 37 minutes in Sunday's 101-97 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Davis bounced back from a couple of unimpressive performances in the previous knockout rounds and notched a game-high scoring count during the conference final. However, his team was eliminated from the competition, leaving him with full-season averages of 18.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 0.8 steals in 29.3 minutes per game. After being part of a rotation in the initial stages, he established himself in a starting spot over the last few months of action.