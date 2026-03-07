R.J. Davis News: Outstanding effort Friday

Davis notched 30 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal during 34 minutes in Friday's 131-110 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Davis contributed to his side's victory through efficient shooting from both the field and three-point range. The 20 points represented his best tally over his last 11 contests, and he tied his season-high mark of six three-pointers. He should remain valuable as a regular starter for a recently successful team.