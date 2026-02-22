R.J. Davis News: Productive against Legends

Davis tallied 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's 104-99 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Davis was solid in terms of offensive stats, making his most three-pointers in his last six starts while exceeding his season averages of 19.1 points and 5.4 assists per game. Despite slowing down a bit from the impressive form he reached in January, the guard remains a frequent starter and is usually reliable for scoring production.