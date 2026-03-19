R.J. Davis News: Stellar outing not enough

Davis registered 29 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 133-126 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

After totaling only 28 points in a three-game span, Davis has scored at least 24 in two straight appearances. His production has been sporadic all season, but his overall averages are solid. He's scoring 18.4 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field.