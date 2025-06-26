RJ Felton News: Signs with Indiana

Felton is signing with the Pacers as an undrafted free agent, NBA reporter Jake Fischer reports.

Felton emerged as a high-level scorer at East Carolina during the 2024-25 season, averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three across 33 games. The guard will look to earn a roster spot with the Pacers during the NBA Summer League.