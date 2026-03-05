RJ Melendez News: Scores 21 points in G League

Melendez produced 21 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes of Tuesday's 122-110 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.

The Capitanes improved to 18-8 on the season with Melendez being one of four players on the team to reach at least 20 points. Across 21 games this season, Melendez holds averages of 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 three-pointers.