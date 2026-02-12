RJ Melendez News: Solid scoring night in G League

Melendez recorded 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes Wednesday during the G League Mexico City Capitanes' 107-86 win over the Stockton Kings.

Melendez turned in his best scoring night of the regular season thus far and tied his season high in made triples. He was also effective on the defensive end of the court, as he recorded two or more steals and blocks for just the second time in 19 regular-season outings.