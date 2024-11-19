RJ Nembhard News: All-around performance in win
Nembhard posted 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Raptors 905.
Nembhard led the Capital City Go-Go in assists during Tuesday's victory. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 17.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 32.3 minutes across his six appearances this season.
