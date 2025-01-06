RJ Nembhard News: Close to double-double

Nembhard finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and eight assists across 37 minutes in Sunday's 108-100 win over the Charge.

Nembhard ended just two dimes away from recording a double-double, and the eight assists were a one away from the season-high mark for the former TCU standout when counting both the regular season and the Tip-Off Tournament. Nembhard is averaging 16.7 points and 5.7 assists per game in three regular-season outings.