Nembhard tallied 17 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 133-108 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Nembhard's 11 assists and eight rebounds were both team highs during Tuesday's blowout victory. However, Nembhard also recorded a team-high six turnovers.