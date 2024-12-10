RJ Nembhard News: Dishes out team-high seven assists

Nembhard tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 25 minutes Monday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 115-114 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Nembhard led his squad with seven assists, but he also made his fair share of mishaps by committing five turnovers. The TCU product has been a key contributor for the Go-Go of late, averaging 16.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 33.0 minutes over his last five appearances.