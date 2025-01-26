RJ Nembhard News: Dominant in win

Nembhard played 32 minutes Saturday during Capital City's 144-98 win over the Herd and tallied 25 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and a steal.

Nembhard had a dominant outing during Saturday's victory as he led the team in assists and finished second in points scored. The 25-year-old was also efficient shooting the ball as he converted on 66.7 percent of both his field-goal attempts and three-point tries.