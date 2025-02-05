Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
RJ Nembhard headshot

RJ Nembhard News: Double-doubles in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 2:19pm

Nembhard tallied 22 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 139-136 win for G League Capital City Go-Go over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Nembhard filled up the stat sheet Tuesday, recording a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds while also dishing out six assists to help Capital City secure the win against Salt Lake City. The point guard is averaging 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game in the G League this season.

RJ Nembhard
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now