RJ Nembhard News: Double-doubles in G League win

Nembhard filled up the stat sheet Tuesday, recording a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds while also dishing out six assists to help Capital City secure the win against Salt Lake City. The point guard is averaging 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game in the G League this season.