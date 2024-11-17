RJ Nembhard News: Nears triple-double in G League win

Nembhard posted 23 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists during Sunday's 131-113 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Nembhard continued his streak of solid play to kick off the G League season, leading the team in scoring and posting a game-high figure in assists. Nembhard has logged five consecutive double-figure scoring outings and has secured back-to-back double-doubles.