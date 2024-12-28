Rob Baker News: Double-doubles in G League
Baker logged 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes of Friday's 115-107 win over College Park.
Baker paced Osceola in rebounds and was one of two Magic players to score 20 points in the victory. The 26-year-old has been a focal point for Osceola this season and has often been tasked with playing the center position.
Rob Baker
Free Agent
