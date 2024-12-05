Rob Baker News: Huge effort on boards

Baker recorded 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one block over 27 minutes Wednesday during the G League Osceola Magic's 114-92 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Baker dominated on the glass and scored in double figures with the help of a strong shooting night from downtown. This marks his first double-digit rebounding performance of the 2024-25 campaign, beating his previous best mark of nine rebounds Nov. 15 against Mexico City.