Rob Baker News: Leading scorer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 9:33am

Baker played 33 minutes Saturday during Osceola's 120-104 loss versus South Bay and compiled 28 points (13-25 FG, 2-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

Baker had a strong performance despite the loss as his 28 points led the team and served as a new season-high total for the 26-year-old. However, he struggled shooting from deep as he connected on just 20.0 percent of his three-point attempts.

