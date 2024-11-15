Rob Baker News: Productive effort Friday

Baker contributed 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Friday's 107-98 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Baker performed slightly above his previous averages of 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, while he only needed one rebound for a double-double against the Capitanes. He stayed in the starting lineup as a center, so that could be his usual position for the remainder of the season.