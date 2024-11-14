Rob Baker News: Scores 10 in G League return

Baker (undisclosed) logged 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during Osceola's 128-105 win over Mexico City on Thursday.

Baker sat out the 2024-25 Osceola Magic's first two games because of an undisclosed problem, no longer an issue as of Thursday. Now, the question is whether or not he will maintain a key role for Osceola's team, considering he was the G League Magic's only starter to log less than 20 minutes Thursday.