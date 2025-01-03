Fantasy Basketball
Rob Dillingham headshot

Rob Dillingham Injury: Absence streak continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Dillingham (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Dillingham will miss his fourth consecutive outing Saturday due to a right ankle sprain, and there is no clear timetable for his return. The rookie's next chance to feature will come Monday against the Clippers, though he hasn't been a regular part of the Timberwolves' rotation when healthy.

Rob Dillingham
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
