Rob Dillingham Injury: Absence streak continues
Dillingham (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Dillingham will miss his fourth consecutive outing Saturday due to a right ankle sprain, and there is no clear timetable for his return. The rookie's next chance to feature will come Monday against the Clippers, though he hasn't been a regular part of the Timberwolves' rotation when healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now