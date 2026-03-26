Rob Dillingham Injury: Probable for Friday
Dillingham (knee) is probable for Friday's game against Oklahoma City.
Dillingham is expected to be available for the first half of this back-to-back set. The guard has averaged 13.1 points, 3.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.9 minutes per contest in his last seven games.
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