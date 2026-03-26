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Rob Dillingham Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Dillingham (knee) is probable for Friday's game against Oklahoma City.

Dillingham is expected to be available for the first half of this back-to-back set. The guard has averaged 13.1 points, 3.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.9 minutes per contest in his last seven games.

Rob Dillingham
Chicago Bulls
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