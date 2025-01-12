Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rob Dillingham headshot

Rob Dillingham Injury: Ramping up in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 12, 2025 at 2:24pm

The Timberwolves assigned Dillingham (ankle) to the G League's Iowa Wolves, and he has been cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities.

Dillingham hasn't appeared in a matchup for Minnesota since Dec. 23, though he is nearing a return to game action after having been cleared for full-contact, on-court work. The rookie will likely require a sizable ramp-up period before returning to action in the NBA, and he is not guaranteed significant playing time when he returns.

Rob Dillingham
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now