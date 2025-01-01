Rob Dillingham Injury: Remains out with ankle sprain
Dillingham (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Celtics.
Dillingham will sit out a third consecutive game as he nurses a right ankle sprain. The rookie first-rounder hasn't been a regular part of Minnesota's rotation during his first year, playing 8.5 minutes per game over 15 appearances, so his absence is unlikely to make a significant impact in fantasy basketball. Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will continue to have clearer runways for playing time off the bench for the Wolves as long as Dillingham remains inactive.
