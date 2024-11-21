Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Rob Dillingham headshot

Rob Dillingham Injury: Shut down with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Dillingham won't return to Thursday's game against the Raptors due to a right ankle sprain. He tallied two points (1-2 FG) and one assist in 10 minutes prior to departing.

Dillingham rolled his ankle during the fourth quarter and appeared to be in pain on the bench after the play. Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should handle point guard duties the rest of the way with Dillingham done for the evening.

Rob Dillingham
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now