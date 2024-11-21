Rob Dillingham Injury: Shut down with ankle injury

Dillingham won't return to Thursday's game against the Raptors due to a right ankle sprain. He tallied two points (1-2 FG) and one assist in 10 minutes prior to departing.

Dillingham rolled his ankle during the fourth quarter and appeared to be in pain on the bench after the play. Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should handle point guard duties the rest of the way with Dillingham done for the evening.