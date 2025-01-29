Rob Dillingham News: Good to go Wednesday

Dillingham (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Dillingham will play through an illness Wednesday and be available from Minnesota's bench against Phoenix. Across his last six appearances for the Wolves, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 8.5 points, 2.2 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 threes in 14.7 minutes.