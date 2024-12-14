Rob Dillingham News: Handles minor role in return
Dillingham (ankle) finished with six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one assist and one steal in eight minutes off the bench in Friday's 97-87 win over the Lakers.
The rookie first-round pick had missed Minnesota's last four games with an ankle sprain. Though he took back a spot in the rotation from Josh Minott on Friday, Dillingham still carved out only a minor role, and his path to meaningful minutes will likely be blocked so long as the likes of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo are all healthy.
