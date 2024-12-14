Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rob Dillingham headshot

Rob Dillingham News: Handles minor role in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 7:53am

Dillingham (ankle) finished with six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one assist and one steal in eight minutes off the bench in Friday's 97-87 win over the Lakers.

The rookie first-round pick had missed Minnesota's last four games with an ankle sprain. Though he took back a spot in the rotation from Josh Minott on Friday, Dillingham still carved out only a minor role, and his path to meaningful minutes will likely be blocked so long as the likes of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo are all healthy.

Rob Dillingham
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now