Rob Dillingham News: Muted role continues
Dillingham posted two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over eight minutes during Saturday's 126-110 loss to the Pistons.
Dillingham played no more than 10 minutes for the second straight game, with Chicago continuing to tinker with its backcourt rotation. In five games since arriving in Chicago, Dillingham has averaged just 7.8 points and 1.4 steals per game, leaving him well off the fantasy radar.
