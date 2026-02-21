Rob Dillingham headshot

Rob Dillingham News: Muted role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 8:12pm

Dillingham posted two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over eight minutes during Saturday's 126-110 loss to the Pistons.

Dillingham played no more than 10 minutes for the second straight game, with Chicago continuing to tinker with its backcourt rotation. In five games since arriving in Chicago, Dillingham has averaged just 7.8 points and 1.4 steals per game, leaving him well off the fantasy radar.

Rob Dillingham
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rob Dillingham See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rob Dillingham See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
Summer League Stars: Buzelis, Holland & More Shine Bright in Las Vegas
NBA
Summer League Stars: Buzelis, Holland & More Shine Bright in Las Vegas
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
219 days ago
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings
NBA
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings
Author Image
Thomas Leary
276 days ago
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Daniel Gafford Stepping Up
NBA
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Daniel Gafford Stepping Up
Author Image
Dan Bruno
January 27, 2025
Fantasy Basketball Deep Sleepers 2024-25: Best Upside Plays
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Deep Sleepers 2024-25: Best Upside Plays
Author Image
Alex Barutha
October 14, 2024