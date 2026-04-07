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Rob Dillingham News: Nets career-high 26 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Dillingham racked up 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 129-98 victory over the Wizards.

Dillingham finished with a plus-24 differential in the blowout win and notched new career-highs in points, rebounds and triples. The second-year guard will have a chance at an encore performance in Thursday's rematch with Washington.

Rob Dillingham
Chicago Bulls
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