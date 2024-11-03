Rob Dillingham News: Plays first career minutes in loss

Dillingham registered zero points (0-1 FG) and two assists in three minutes during Saturday's 113-103 loss to San Antonio.

Dillingham played three minutes Saturday, seeing his first action in the NBA. Despite the fact the Timberwolves traded up to secure him in the draft, it appears as though he is going to spend the majority of the season on the bench. While it is always great to see a rookie making their debut, this is unlikely to result in consistent minutes moving forward.