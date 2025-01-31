Rob Dillingham News: Posts career-high 19 points

Dillingham totaled 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 138-113 victory over the Jazz.

With Mike Conley (thumb) out, Dillingham received increased playing time and capitalized by posting a career-high 19 points and eight assists. Over Minnesota's last eight contests, the rookie guard has entered the team's backcourt rotation and is averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 15.8 minutes. Dillingham has also displayed impressive efficiency over that span, shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 57.1 on 2.6 three-point attempts per contest.