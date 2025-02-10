Fantasy Basketball
Rob Dillingham headshot

Rob Dillingham News: Returning to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Dillingham is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Dillingham got the start Saturday against the Trail Blazers and finished with eight points and six assists across 24 minutes while shooting 4-for-12 from the field. The rookie has played double-digit minutes in each of his last nine outings regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench, however, so he should continue to see a decent workload in a depleted Timberwolves backcourt that's missing Mike Conley (finger) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe).

Rob Dillingham
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
