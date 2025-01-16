Rob Dillingham News: Returns to Minnesota

The Timberwolves recalled Dillingham from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Thursday.

Dillingham hasn't played in the NBA since Dec. 23 due to a right ankle sprain but returned to action in the G League on Monday. The rookie guard will likely compete for depth minutes in Minnesota's backcourt, as he is averaging 4.1 points and 1.8 assists in 10.1 minutes across his previous 10 NBA appearances.