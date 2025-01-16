Fantasy Basketball
Rob Dillingham headshot

Rob Dillingham News: Returns to Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 9:17am

The Timberwolves recalled Dillingham from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Thursday.

Dillingham hasn't played in the NBA since Dec. 23 due to a right ankle sprain but returned to action in the G League on Monday. The rookie guard will likely compete for depth minutes in Minnesota's backcourt, as he is averaging 4.1 points and 1.8 assists in 10.1 minutes across his previous 10 NBA appearances.

Rob Dillingham
Minnesota Timberwolves
