Rob Dillingham News: Scores 12 in overtime win
Dillingham totaled 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes in Monday's 131-128 overtime win over the Thunder.
Dillingham hasn't been an offensive focal point for the Timberwolves in his rookie season but was notably productive in Monday's win. The 20-year-old has eclipsed double-digit points eight times and has surpassed 20 minutes a total of seven times this season. The 2024 first-round pick figures to continue in a reserve role for the rest of this season but should remain in high regard moving forward, given his upside and draft pedigree.
