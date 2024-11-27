Fantasy Basketball
Rob Dillingham News: Scores 12 off bench

Published on November 27, 2024

Dillingham totaled 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and seven assists over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 overtime loss to Houston.

This comes on the heels of a 14-point performance Sunday against the Celtics. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Dillingham has made the most of his newfound minutes with Mike Conley (toe) on the shelf. The rookie will continue to be on the streaming radar for as long as Conley is sidelined.

