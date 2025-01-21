Fantasy Basketball
Rob Dillingham headshot

Rob Dillingham News: Sees rotation with DiVincenzo out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Dillingham totaled 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes during Monday's 108-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

Donte DiVincenzo was recently diagnosed with a Grade 3 left great toe sprain and is out indefinitely. That's resulted in Dillingham appearing in Minnesota's past three games, averaging 12.0 points on 62.5 percent shooting, 2.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 16.0 minutes. Considering the Timberwolves don't have many other options at point guard, especially with Mike Conley playing poorly, the rookie should continue seeing an expanded role. Fantasy managers in deep leagues could contemplate a speculative add, while managers in standard formats should at least watchlist Dillingham.

